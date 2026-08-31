Hamas weapons supply chief killed in Gaza City strike, IDF says

A Hamas commander in charge of supplying weapons to the terror group was killed in an airstrike in Gaza City earlier today, the military announces.

The strike in the city’s Sabra neighborhood killed Omar Mohammed Roshdy Saraj, who the IDF says was a commander in Hamas’s “supply and maintenance company” in Gaza City.

“As part of his role, the terrorist managed the supply of weapons to Hamas terrorists in Gaza City,” the military says.

Another Hamas operative was targeted in the same strike, according to the IDF.

The IDF justifies the strike amid the ceasefire by saying that both terror operatives had been advancing attacks on troops and civilians, as well as trying to restore Hamas capabilities, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire.”

Palestinian media reported earlier that Israeli strikes in Gaza City today killed five people.

היווה איום מיידי: צה"ל חיסל מפקד אספקה ותחזוקה בארגון הטרור חמאס צה"ל תקף במרחב צברה שבעיר עזה מוקדם יותר היום וחיסל את המחבל עמר מוחמד רושדי סראג, מפקד בפלוגת האספקה והתחזוקה של העיר עזה בארגון הטרור חמאס >> pic.twitter.com/mxdzgtcEbt — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 31, 2026