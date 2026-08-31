Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, August 31, 2026
Palestinian media report two dead, several hurt in Israeli strike in Gaza City
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Palestinian media report two dead and several wounded in an Israeli strike in Gaza City a short while ago.
There is no immediate comment from the IDF.
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