Bar Kalifa tapped as top IDF West Bank officer, weeks after Katz announced the move on live TV

Maj. Gen. Dado Bar Kalifa has been officially nominated as the next chief of the Central Command, the IDF’s top position in the West Bank, the military announces.

The IDF says Defense Minister Israel Katz approved IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir’s recommendation to appoint Bar Kalifa as Central Command chief, a role he will begin in 2027, “subject to an operational situation assessment.”

Katz previously clashed with Zamir after announcing on live television that he would replace current Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth with Bar Kalifa. The remark came after panelists on the pro-government Channel 14 pressured him to replace Bluth.

Bar Kalifa currently heads the Personnel Directorate. He previously commanded the 36th Division during months of fighting against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Additionally, Zamir announced a list of senior appointments, including three new brigadier generals and 11 new colonels, along with two brigadier generals and 23 colonels moving to new roles at the same rank.

Another 19 senior officers are being sent to studies between roles.

The list of appointments is still pending Katz’s approval.