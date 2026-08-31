Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, August 31, 2026

Environmental agency welcomes extension on hunting ban for European turtle dove, common quail

By Sue Surkes Today, 2:28 pm Edit

Sue Surkes is The Times of Israel's environment reporter

An undated image of European turtle doves published by the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel on August 31, 2026. (Yoav Perlman, SPNI)
An undated image of European turtle doves published by the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel on August 31, 2026. (Yoav Perlman, SPNI)

The Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel welcomes Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman’s year-long extension of a ban on hunting the European turtle dove and the common quail.

Both species have seen a drastic decline in recent years, primarily due to habitat loss, climate change, and unregulated hunting.

A statement says, “The Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel will continue to work toward ending sport hunting in Israel altogether—not just for these two species—through permanent legislation.”

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