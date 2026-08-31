Environmental agency welcomes extension on hunting ban for European turtle dove, common quail

The Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel welcomes Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman’s year-long extension of a ban on hunting the European turtle dove and the common quail.

Both species have seen a drastic decline in recent years, primarily due to habitat loss, climate change, and unregulated hunting.

A statement says, “The Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel will continue to work toward ending sport hunting in Israel altogether—not just for these two species—through permanent legislation.”