Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, August 31, 2026

Trump shares AI video of Iran’s Kharg Island ‘being blown to smithereens’

By Jacob Magid Today, 5:36 am Edit

Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

US President Donald Trump posts AI footage of what he says is Iran’s Kharg Island “being blown to smithereens!”

Trump has repeatedly threatened to take over the island used to export Iranian oil, but has refrained from doing so.

In recent weeks, his administration has prioritized economic sanctions against the regime rather than further military strikes.

However, the US hours ago launched its first strike in roughly a month against Iranian military targets, which were allegedly trying to deploy mines in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian retaliated by launching ballistic missiles at a US base in Jordan.

Less than a minute after Trump’s AI post about Kharg Island, he posts a separate clip of himself playing golf.

More from today’s Liveblog:

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