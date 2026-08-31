Trump shares AI video of Iran’s Kharg Island ‘being blown to smithereens’

US President Donald Trump posts AI footage of what he says is Iran’s Kharg Island “being blown to smithereens!”

Kharg Island being blown to smithereens!!! President DJT ( TS: Aug 30 2026, 10:18 PM ET )​​​​​​​​‍‌​​​‍​‌‌‍​​​‍‌‍‌‍​​​‍‍​‍‌‍​​​‍‌‌‍‌‌ pic.twitter.com/PCMlBJHzne — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) August 31, 2026

Trump has repeatedly threatened to take over the island used to export Iranian oil, but has refrained from doing so.

In recent weeks, his administration has prioritized economic sanctions against the regime rather than further military strikes.

However, the US hours ago launched its first strike in roughly a month against Iranian military targets, which were allegedly trying to deploy mines in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian retaliated by launching ballistic missiles at a US base in Jordan.

Less than a minute after Trump’s AI post about Kharg Island, he posts a separate clip of himself playing golf.