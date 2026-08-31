2 desalination plants back to full activity with 2 more to follow shortly — Water Authority

The desalination plants Sorek A and B are returning to full operation, with those in Palmachim and Ashdod expected to return to full capacity this evening, the Mekorot Water Authority announces, following a situational assessment led by Energy Minister Eli Cohen and ministry Director General Yossi Dayan, with the Water Authority and the Mekorot company.

A statement from Mekorot says it was likely an accumulation of algae in the water that prompted the temporary shutdown of five out of Israel’s six desalination stations on Saturday. The shutdown was announced today.

The Water Authority has instructed water corporations and local authorities to stop irrigating public gardens and parks in order to regulate water demand until all the desalination plants resume full operation.

There are no directives to change domestic water consumption, and water supply to homes continues as usual.