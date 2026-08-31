In first, female officer to head 282nd Artillery Regiment — IDF

In a first, a senior female officer will command the IDF Artillery Corps’ 282nd Regiment, the military says.

Col. Efrat Kaykov is among dozens of senior officers who were included in a new round of appointments by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir.

Kaykov currently commands the 213th Reserve Artillery Regiment, and she previously was deputy commander of the 282nd. She was also the first woman to command a battalion in the Artillery Corps.

Kaykov will now be the first woman to command the 282nd Regiment, a standing army artillery formation.