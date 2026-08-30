Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, August 31, 2026
Jordanian army says it downed eight missiles, after Iran’s IRGC claims attack on US forces
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Jordan’s army says it intercepted eight missiles, shortly after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it attacked US military targets in the Washington-allied kingdom.
“Air defense systems intercepted eight missiles that breached the kingdom’s airspace at dawn today, Monday,” reads a statement quoting the army’s spokesperson.
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