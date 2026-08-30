Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, August 31, 2026

Jordanian army says it downed eight missiles, after Iran’s IRGC claims attack on US forces

By AFP Today, 2:45 am Edit

Jordan’s army says it intercepted eight missiles, shortly after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it attacked US military targets in the Washington-allied kingdom.

“Air defense systems intercepted eight missiles that breached the kingdom’s airspace at dawn today, Monday,” reads a statement quoting the army’s spokesperson.

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