Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, August 31, 2026

Eisenkot, Lapid fume after Smotrich defends soldiers who refused to serve with female paramedic

By Leon Kraiem Today, 11:04 am Edit

Yashar chair and election frontrunner Gadi Eisenkot responds to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s support for 16 soldiers sentenced to prison time yesterday for refusing to enter combat in an ATV with a female paramedic.

“This isn’t the first time Smotrich has called for refusal,” the Yashar chief writes on X, noting Smotrich’s support for legislation to entrench broad exemptions from the draft for ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students.

“There are yawning chasms between Smotrich and the values of religious Zionism’s sons and daughters, those who serve, who dedicate themselves, lovers of the nation and the land,” the former military chief says.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid says in response to Smotrich’s defense of the soldiers: “I thought Iran was the enemy, not the inspiration.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.