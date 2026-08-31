Patient hospitalized for possible Ebola after recent trip to DRC

The Health Ministry says that another person is suspected of contracting Ebola after returning from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The person, who returned to Israel a few days ago, sought medical treatment after developing a fever and other symptoms.

This is the fourth suspected case of Ebola to appear in Israel since June. In all three prior instances, subsequent laboratory testing carried out by the Health Ministry came back negative, and the suspicion of Ebola was completely ruled out.

The ministry stresses it hasn’t confirmed that the man contracted the disease. It is conducting tests, and the results are expected in the coming days.

The person will be treated in isolation according to professional procedures established for high-risk infectious diseases and will be transferred to Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv.