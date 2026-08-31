Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, August 31, 2026

US Ed Dept. misses 4th deadline to release records on foreign university funding — Jewish group

By Luke Tress Today, 5:15 pm Edit

Luke Tress is The Times of Israel's New York correspondent.

Kenneth Marcus, at the time nominated to be Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights at the Department of Education, listens during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 5, 2017. (Susan Walsh/AP)
Kenneth Marcus, at the time nominated to be Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights at the Department of Education, listens during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 5, 2017. (Susan Walsh/AP)

The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, a prominent US Jewish and pro-Israel civil rights group, demands the US Education Department release a list of foreign sources of funding to US universities.

US federal law requires all colleges and universities that receive federal aid to disclose foreign donations valued at more than $250,000.

The Brandeis Center says the Education Department has postponed the release of those records four times in less than two months, most recently last week.

The Brandeis Center and other Jewish groups have raised concerns about billions of dollars in funding to US universities from foreign states like Qatar, which some suggest fuels anti-Israel sentiment on campuses.

“The Department has correctly recognized that transparency around foreign funding of American universities serves an important public interest,” says Kenneth L. Marcus, the head of the Brandeis Center.

“Americans deserve to know which foreign governments, state-controlled entities, or their intermediaries are sending billions of dollars into our campuses and classrooms and what influence may accompany that money,” says Marcus, a former US assistant secretary of education for civil rights during President Donald Trump’s first term.

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