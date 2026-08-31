Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, August 31, 2026

Leaders of China, Russia, India among heads of state meeting to counter US influence

By AP Today, 5:41 pm Edit
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and China’s President Xi Jinping attend a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on August 31, 2026. (Kristina Solovyova, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and China’s President Xi Jinping attend a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on August 31, 2026. (Kristina Solovyova, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

The leaders of China, Russia and India gather with other heads of state in Kyrgyzstan for the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a group billed as a counterweight to US global influence.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are attending the events in Bishkek, the capital of the Central Asian nation.

Putin met separately with Xi and Modi in two of the many bilateral sessions on the sidelines of the summit, Russian state media reports. Putin affirmed to Xi Moscow’s readiness to make the visa-free regime with China permanent, and he said Russia’s relationship with India is strengthening, according to the reports.

Talks between Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian are expected tomorrow, when the official SCO sessions begin.

Russia, now 4½ years into its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and Iran, six months into a war with the United States that began with Israeli participation, see the summit as an important platform to strengthen their relations with non-Western partners.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said last week that the SCO has successfully “explored a new path for regional cooperation.” Beijing has consistently promoted the idea of an alternative world order with Russia’s support.

For many SCO members, the summit will be an opportunity to show that they maintain strong ties on the global stage despite souring relations with the West.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.