Leaders of China, Russia, India among heads of state meeting to counter US influence

The leaders of China, Russia and India gather with other heads of state in Kyrgyzstan for the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a group billed as a counterweight to US global influence.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are attending the events in Bishkek, the capital of the Central Asian nation.

Putin met separately with Xi and Modi in two of the many bilateral sessions on the sidelines of the summit, Russian state media reports. Putin affirmed to Xi Moscow’s readiness to make the visa-free regime with China permanent, and he said Russia’s relationship with India is strengthening, according to the reports.

Talks between Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian are expected tomorrow, when the official SCO sessions begin.

Russia, now 4½ years into its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and Iran, six months into a war with the United States that began with Israeli participation, see the summit as an important platform to strengthen their relations with non-Western partners.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said last week that the SCO has successfully “explored a new path for regional cooperation.” Beijing has consistently promoted the idea of an alternative world order with Russia’s support.

For many SCO members, the summit will be an opportunity to show that they maintain strong ties on the global stage despite souring relations with the West.