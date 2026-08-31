Gotliv lashes out at PM, says she’ll weigh joining another party if it offers ‘very important’ role

Tally Gotliv, a Likud lawmaker known for her inflammatory statements and conduct, accuses Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of shunting her out of the party’s election campaign and says she’d consider defecting to another faction if the offer is good enough.

Gotliv, who was thought to be popular among Likud’s base, scored a disappointing result in the party’s recent primary and wrote in a post on X that she will end up in the 20th spot on Likud’s slate, a relatively low position.

She says she demonstrated “fierce devotion” to Netanyahu and his government, and that she “won’t agree to be a doormat.” She says the prime minister attempted a “targeted assassination” of her in the primary, calling it a “David vs. Goliath” battle.

She accuses Netanyahu of excluding her from Likud’s election campaign and claims that he won’t let her serve as justice minister or the chair of the Knesset’s influential Constitution, Law and Justice Committee.

She then floats joining another party.

“To the extent that I get a realistic offer that respects my electoral strength and my emphatic ability, God willing, to be a minister with a very important role, in the name of my voters I would seriously consider that [offer],” she writes. “So far, hasn’t been an offer like that.”