Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, August 31, 2026

Sa’ar accuses Sanchez of ‘brazen lie’ over Spanish PM’s claim of Israeli misinformation on Ceuta

By Nava Freiberg Today, 3:23 pm Edit

Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar accuses Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of “lying shamelessly” about Israel to distract from domestic affairs, after the premier claimed earlier today that Russian and Israeli social networks were spreading “misinformation” about a rush of migrants to the enclave of Ceuta a month ago.

“This is a brazen lie,” Sa’ar writes on X, adding, “Continuing to spread defamatory lies will not distract from Sánchez’s disgraceful failure to manage his country’s affairs.”

Sanchez told Cadena Ser radio this morning that “after July 30 and 31, there was a spread of rumors and disinformation” about Ceuta “from social networks linked both to Russia and to Israel, and to an ultra-right international that always uses migration not only to attack Spain, but also to attack Europe and divide it.”

Sanchez has repeatedly come under fire from Israeli officials over his harsh rhetoric and punitive measures against Israel since Hamas’s October 7 attack and the war in Gaza.

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