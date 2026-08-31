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‘What a stupid question’: Trump rules out idea of nuking Iran

By Jacob Magid 31 August 2026, 11:24 pm 1 Edit

Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

US President Donald Trump smiles during an event about drug prices, in the Oval Office of the White House, August 31, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
US President Donald Trump smiles during an event about drug prices, in the Oval Office of the White House, August 31, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Asked whether he has ruled out using a nuclear weapon against Iran, US President Donald Trump says he has, calling the question “stupid.”

“I would never say that but the answer is yes. There is no reason for it… What a stupid question. They’re totally defeated militarily, and now I should use a nuclear weapon on them? What a stupid question,” Trump tells a reporter in the Oval Office.

Trump in the past has threatened to destroy Iran’s civilization, but hasn’t ever threatened to do so using a nuclear weapon.

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