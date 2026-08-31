‘What a stupid question’: Trump rules out idea of nuking Iran
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief
Asked whether he has ruled out using a nuclear weapon against Iran, US President Donald Trump says he has, calling the question “stupid.”
“I would never say that but the answer is yes. There is no reason for it… What a stupid question. They’re totally defeated militarily, and now I should use a nuclear weapon on them? What a stupid question,” Trump tells a reporter in the Oval Office.
Trump in the past has threatened to destroy Iran’s civilization, but hasn’t ever threatened to do so using a nuclear weapon.
"Have you ruled out using a nuclear weapon against Iran?"@POTUS: "They're totally defeated militarily — so I defeat them and now I should use a nuclear weapon on top of them? What a stupid question." pic.twitter.com/Gv9dXAJ9Zu
— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 31, 2026
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