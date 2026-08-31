Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, August 31, 2026
Turkey: Roadmap being prepared for others to join defense pact with Saudi Arabia, Pakistan
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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan says a roadmap is being prepared for the process of other countries joining the mutual defense pact established earlier this month by Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.
Fidan was speaking at a press conference after the first meeting of a key committee established as part of the “Mecca Defence Alliance,” bringing together Sunni Muslim US allies concerned by regional conflict. The three countries signed the agreement on August 7 in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca, Islam’s holiest city.
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