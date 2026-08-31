Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, August 31, 2026

Turkey: Roadmap being prepared for others to join defense pact with Saudi Arabia, Pakistan

By Reuters Today, 4:00 pm 1 Edit
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrives to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan, Russia, June 17, 2026. (Sergei Bobylev, Sputnik, Government Pool Photo via AP)
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrives to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan, Russia, June 17, 2026. (Sergei Bobylev, Sputnik, Government Pool Photo via AP)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan says a roadmap is being prepared for the process of other countries joining the mutual defense pact established earlier this month by Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Fidan was speaking at a press conference after the first meeting of a key committee established as part of the “Mecca Defence Alliance,” bringing together Sunni Muslim US allies concerned by regional conflict. The three countries signed the agreement on August 7 in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca, Islam’s holiest city.

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