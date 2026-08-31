In pivotal step, Abbas and Segalovitz announce joint run, bringing Jewish lawmaker to Arab party

Mansour Abbas and Yoav Segalovitz, a Jewish former police official and deputy minister, announce that Segalovitz will run with Abbas’s Arab Ra’am party in the October 27 election.

The announcement caps weeks of speculation that Segalovitz would take the historic step of joining with Ra’am. While the Arab party Hadash has long included a Jewish lawmaker, Ra’am never has.

Ra’am’s top priority is eliminating crime and violence against innocent civilians, Abbas states at a press conference in Nazareth, asserting that every Arab parent goes to sleep asking themselves, “Will my children return home safely?”

The only way to accomplish this goal is to create partnerships and “to see the other as a human being, not as an enemy,” he continues, praising Segalovitz as “an officer who has stood up to criminals his whole life without asking what their religion is” and “an honest, quiet man who doesn’t seek headlines.”

Segalovitz established the police’s Lahav 433 unit to fight serious crime and is a former commander of the police’s Investigations and Intelligence Division. He was credited with helping reduce crime in Arab Israeli communities during his tenure as deputy minister for public security in the 2021-22 government headed by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid.

Polling has shown that the inclusion of Segalovitz, a former member of the centrist Yesh Atid party who recently resigned from the Knesset, could boost Ra’am’s showing at the polls.

As for why an Arab party needs a Jewish police officer, “My answer is simple,” Abbas says. “I’m not looking for someone who is like me. I’m looking for someone who knows how to do the job. And the Arab citizen who buried his son doesn’t ask what the policeman’s religion is. He asks why no one comes.”

Addressing his decision to run with Abbas, Segalovitz says that he is guided by Zionist and Jewish values and that while he and Abbas do not intend to change each other, “it is possible to cooperate politically based on trust, recognition of difference, and commitment to joint action,” the Ynet news site reports.

“The common assertion that after October 7th it is impossible to maintain a political partnership with Arab parties is baseless and false,” he continues, adding that he wants to “break the paradigm of how political partnership is created.”

According to Channel 12, Segalovitz will not become a member of Ra’am and is running together with Abbas in a technical bloc. He will retain freedom of action in the Knesset while Ra’am will not change its constitution or decision-making processes.

The network further reports that one of Segalovitz’s top priorities will be to advance national service for Arab citizens.

Responding to Abbas and Segalovitz’s announcement, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana claims that their joint run is only intended to “legitimize the joining of an Islamist list whose members are unable to say ‘Hamas is a terrorist organization’ to an Eisenkot government.”

“Such a government will not be able to fight Hamas, nor Hezbollah, and not the Iranian nuclear program,” he adds, calling on the public to vote for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party.