Gaza strikes reportedly kill 5; IDF says it targeted terror operatives

Israeli airstrikes killed five people in Gaza City, a hospital and first responders say, while the Israeli military says it targeted terror operatives.

Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City said this morning it received two bodies “following an Israeli airstrike that targeted the entrance of a residential building near the municipal park in Gaza City.”

Later, the hospital said it received three additional bodies and several wounded “as a result of an Israeli drone strike that targeted a civilian car in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City.”

The civil defense, which operates as a rescue service under Hamas’s authority, confirmed the toll in the two strikes to AFP.

Images shared by the civil defense showed workers inspecting the car targeted in the second strike, which was completely destroyed and reduced to a blackened shell of warped metal, with a crowd of bystanders gathered around it.

When contacted by The Times of Israel, the Israeli military says the strikes targeted “terrorists,” with further details to be provided later.