IDF official: Troops tried to stop settlers who raided West Bank village last night but Palestinians threw stones

IDF troops attempted to stop some 25 Israeli settlers who entered the central West Bank village of al-Mughayyir last night, according to a military official.

The official says troops were dispatched to the scene and dispersed the settlers, but several Palestinians then arrived and hurled stones.

They say soldiers returned fire, hitting several of the Palestinians. The Palestinian Red Crescent said last night that it had treated four who were hit by live fire.

Troops later left the scene after they saw that both the Israelis and Palestinians had dispersed, according to the military official.