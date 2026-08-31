Second Israeli confirmed missing after deadly Nepal floods, Foreign Ministry says

A second Israeli has been confirmed missing in Nepal, six days after devastating floods swept through the Nepal-China border region, the Foreign Ministry says.

The ministry identifies the missing person as Katerina (Katya) Sakovich, a 41-year-old Israeli citizen, who also holds Belarusian citizenship.

“Israel’s consul in Kathmandu and the Foreign Ministry’s Department for Israelis in Distress Abroad are in continuous contact with her family and are working with the authorities and local officials in efforts to locate her,” the ministry says.

Sakovich has been living in Milan in recent years and was in Nepal as part of a trip to Mount Kailash in Tibet, and was last seen in the area of the Rasuwagadhi-Gyirong border crossing, around the time the floods began, according to the Kan public broadcaster.

משרד החוץ מאשר: האזרחית הישראלית קטרינה סאקוביץ', נעדרת מאז אסון השיטפון בנפאל. מלבדה מתבצעים חיפושים אחר אזרח ישראלי נוסף בשנות ה-60 לחייו@IWishenko

(צילום: באדיבות המשפחה) pic.twitter.com/UBpfaVnC9q — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 31, 2026

There is currently no update on the status of the other Israeli, a 60-year-old man, who was confirmed missing last week, the ministry tells The Times of Israel.

The death toll from the flash floods has risen to at least 903 in Nepal, while the number of people missing in the country has soared to 4,247, the country’s disaster authority said this morning.