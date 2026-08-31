Protesters mark two years since recovery of ‘beautiful 6’ murdered hostages from Gaza

Protesters are marking two years since the recovery of the bodies of the “beautiful 6” hostages from a Hamas tunnel in the Gaza Strip, with a demonstration outside the Jerusalem residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The protesters are calling for a state commission of inquiry into the failures surrounding the Hamas-led massacre, which Netanyahu’s government has refused to establish.

They hold large images of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Almog Sarusi, Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Alex Lubanov and Ori Danino, and a banner declaring “We will not forget they could have returned alive.”

The six were abducted alive on October 7, 2023, from the Nova music festival, and were murdered in captivity in August 2024. Their bodies were discovered in a tunnel under Rafah, in southern Gaza, on August 31.

Other posters and images feature the faces of other hostages who were abducted alive and were killed in captivity, including Shiri Bibas and her infant son, Kfir.