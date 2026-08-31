Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, August 31, 2026
Nepal flood death toll rises to 903, with 4,247 still missing
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The death toll of devastating floods on the Nepal-China border has risen to at least 903 people in Nepal, while the number of missing in the country has soared to 4,247, its disaster authority says as rescue efforts enter a sixth day.
Chinese state media earlier confirmed 16 dead and 546 people missing in Tibet following Wednesday’s disaster, taking the overall toll to 919 dead and 4,793 missing.
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