Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, August 31, 2026

Nepal flood death toll rises to 903, with 4,247 still missing

By AFP Today, 8:10 am Edit

The death toll of devastating floods on the Nepal-China border has risen to at least 903 people in Nepal, while the number of missing in the country has soared to 4,247, its disaster authority says as rescue efforts enter a sixth day.

Chinese state media earlier confirmed 16 dead and 546 people missing in Tibet following Wednesday’s disaster, taking the overall toll to 919 dead and 4,793 missing.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.