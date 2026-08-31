Security for judge heading elections panel said to be beefed up on police orders

The security detail around Deputy Supreme Court President Noam Sohlberg, chairman of the Central Elections Committee, has been beefed up in recent days, according to Hebrew media.

The committee says in a statement that Sohlberg “is protected in accordance with security needs and the directives of the Israel Police.”

Channel 12 reports that Police Commissioner Daniel Levy ordered additions to Sohlberg’s security detail over a week ago after being briefed on new threats against the judge. The reported order comes amid significant concerns in Israel over political violence ahead of the October 27 election.

According to the network, Sohlberg’s detail has since been bolstered by a private security company.

Police do not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In June, dozens of ultra-Orthodox men smashed windows and tried to break into Sohlberg’s home in the West Bank settlement of Alon Shvut in protest of his opposition to Haredi draft evasion.