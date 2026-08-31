Abbas and Segalovitz appear poised to announce joint run, bringing Jewish MK into Ra’am

The Arab Ra’am party announces that chairman Mansour Abbas will hold a joint press conference with recently resigned Yesh Atid MK Yoav Segalovitz this evening, amid heavy speculation that the two have ironed out a deal for a joint run in the October 27 election.

Abbas and Segalovitz confirmed on August 13 that they were holding discussions regarding the Jewish politician’s potential membership in Ra’am, which has Islamist roots. In a subsequent statement last week, the pair said they had made progress toward a political alliance.

Polling has shown that the inclusion of Segalovitz, a former senior police officer who later served as deputy minister for public security, could boost Ra’am’s showing at the polls.

He intends to take the No. 2 spot on Ra’am’s ticket, a source from the Arab community close to Segalovitz told the Haaretz daily last month, which would make him very likely to return to the Knesset.

He reportedly does not intend to join any party that does not recognize Israel as a Jewish and democratic state and supports national civilian service – an alternative to the military draft – for Arab citizens of Israel.

This evening’s press conference is set to take place only days after Abbas prompted harsh criticism from opponents by stating that “the Jewish character of the state is a reality imposed upon us.”

He also recently sparked controversy when he called on Israel to recognize an “independent Palestinian state” during a speech to party delegates at their convention in Taibe.

He subsequently was reported to have reassured opposition party leaders that his belief in the Palestinian right to self-determination would not be translated into a demand for policy change during potential coalition talks after the election. There is widespread opposition in Israel to establishing a Palestinian state.

Ra’am, which was part of the coalition from 2021-2022, has worked hard recently to shed its Islamist image, but leaders of several anti-Netanyahu parties have rejected forming a coalition with him.