Water Authority says 5 out of 6 desalination plants temporarily shut down due to weather conditions

In an extremely rare move, the Water Authority announces that five out of six desalination stations in Israel have temporarily shut down due to “severe turbidity” in seawater caused by weather conditions.

The authority has issued instructions to reduce the supply of potable water for agriculture in the south of the country, while the Mekorot Water company seeks backup sources.

Most of Israel’s drinking water comes from desalination.

The only station currently working is in central Israel’s Hadera. Those temporarily closed are to the south — Sorek A and Sorek B, Palmachim, Ashkelon and Ashdod.

A short statement says, “Professional personnel are closely monitoring water quality and are prepared for any scenario, with the goal of returning all facilities to operation as soon as the seawater becomes clearer.”

Almost simultaneously, the Agriculture Ministry says that following interministerial work, the Water Authority Council has unanimously approved an addition of up to 15% in the supply of potable water for agriculture in the national system for 2026.