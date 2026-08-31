Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, August 31, 2026

IRGC says it shot down a US MQ-9 drone over Strait of Hormuz

By Reuters Today, 6:44 am Edit

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shot down a US MQ-9 drone over the Strait of Hormuz with air defense missiles, causing it to crash into Gulf waters, the Mehr news agency reports, citing an IRGC statement.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.