Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, August 31, 2026
IRGC says it shot down a US MQ-9 drone over Strait of Hormuz
- See more Times of Israel on Google - add us as a Preferred Source
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shot down a US MQ-9 drone over the Strait of Hormuz with air defense missiles, causing it to crash into Gulf waters, the Mehr news agency reports, citing an IRGC statement.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here