Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, August 31, 2026

NYC’s Met Museum cancels planned Met Gala exhibit on designer John Galliano after backlash

By AP and ToI Staff Today, 4:57 pm 1 Edit
Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour (left) and John Galliano attend Vogue’s Forces of Fashion Conference at Milk Studios on October 12, 2017, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/AFP)
Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour (left) and John Galliano attend Vogue’s Forces of Fashion Conference at Milk Studios on October 12, 2017, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/AFP)

The Metropolitan Museum of Art is canceling its planned Met Gala exhibit centered on John Galliano, the museum and fashion designer say in a joint statement.

Galliano was at the pinnacle of the fashion world for years before he was fired as chief designer of Dior in 2011 after praising Hitler and hurling antisemitic abuse at patrons at a Paris café. He has since repeatedly apologized and attributed his comments to substance abuse.

Jewish opposition to his being honored at the Met Gala, considered by many to be New York City’s elite cultural event of the year, has grown.

“After much reflection and discussion with The Met and all those involved, I have decided, with great sadness, that it is best for the exhibition not to take place at this time. I remain fully accountable for the pain caused by my words in the past, particularly the hurt I caused to the Jewish and Asian communities, and I remain deeply sorry for it,” Galliano says in the statement.

The museum says plans for a new exhibit powering the 2027 edition of the Met Gala would be announced later.

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