Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, August 31, 2026

Iran’s IRGC says supertanker struck by mines while trying to cross Hormuz without permission

By Reuters Today, 7:37 am Edit

A supertanker caught fire and was brought to a complete halt after being struck by two naval mines in the southern Strait of Hormuz, Iran state TV reports, citing a statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The IRGC claims the tanker had been attempting to pass through the waterway illegally. It does not identify the vessel or provide information about its crew.

The IRGC warns that other ships violating its security rules will face the same fate and says compliance with its regulations for passage through the Strait of Hormuz is mandatory.

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