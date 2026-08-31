Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, August 31, 2026
Iran’s IRGC says supertanker struck by mines while trying to cross Hormuz without permission
- See more Times of Israel on Google - add us as a Preferred Source
A supertanker caught fire and was brought to a complete halt after being struck by two naval mines in the southern Strait of Hormuz, Iran state TV reports, citing a statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
The IRGC claims the tanker had been attempting to pass through the waterway illegally. It does not identify the vessel or provide information about its crew.
The IRGC warns that other ships violating its security rules will face the same fate and says compliance with its regulations for passage through the Strait of Hormuz is mandatory.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here