Pentagon signs 7-year deals to increase missile production

The Pentagon says it has secured seven-year agreements with General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems and Lockheed Martin to increase missile production.

The agreements are designed to “increase production quantities and accelerate delivery schedules for critical missile subcomponents supporting the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) and Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE) interceptor programs,” the Pentagon says.

Concern has spiked about depletion of US missile interceptor stocks amid the Iran war.