Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, August 31, 2026

Pentagon signs 7-year deals to increase missile production

By Reuters and ToI Staff Today, 5:01 pm Edit
Illustrative: This image provided by the US Air Force shows the US Army Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) launching station preparing to load onto a 4th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III at Fort Bliss, Texas, February 23, 2019. (Staff Sgt. Cory D. Payne/US Air Force via AP)
Illustrative: This image provided by the US Air Force shows the US Army Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) launching station preparing to load onto a 4th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III at Fort Bliss, Texas, February 23, 2019. (Staff Sgt. Cory D. Payne/US Air Force via AP)

The Pentagon says it has secured seven-year agreements with General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems and Lockheed Martin to increase missile production.

The agreements are designed to “increase production quantities and accelerate delivery schedules for critical missile subcomponents supporting the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) and Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE) interceptor programs,” the Pentagon says.

Concern has spiked about depletion of US missile interceptor stocks amid the Iran war.

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