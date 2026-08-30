Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, August 31, 2026

Nearly all missiles reportedly intercepted as Iran targets US forces in Jordan

By Reuters Today, 1:50 am Edit

Iran is attacking US forces stationed in Jordan, Fox News reporter Trey Yingst says, citing a US source.

There has been no significant impact so far, the reporter’s X post says, adding that nearly all incoming missiles “have been intercepted at this point.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

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