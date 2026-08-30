Nearly all missiles reportedly intercepted as Iran targets US forces in Jordan

Iran is attacking US forces stationed in Jordan, Fox News reporter Trey Yingst says, citing a US source.

There has been no significant impact so far, the reporter’s X post says, adding that nearly all incoming missiles “have been intercepted at this point.”

NOW: Iran is attacking U.S. forces stationed in Jordan. U.S. source familiar to Fox News: No significant impacts so far. Nearly all incoming missiles have been intercepted at this point. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) August 30, 2026