Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, August 31, 2026
Nearly all missiles reportedly intercepted as Iran targets US forces in Jordan
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Iran is attacking US forces stationed in Jordan, Fox News reporter Trey Yingst says, citing a US source.
There has been no significant impact so far, the reporter’s X post says, adding that nearly all incoming missiles “have been intercepted at this point.”
NOW: Iran is attacking U.S. forces stationed in Jordan.
U.S. source familiar to Fox News:
No significant impacts so far. Nearly all incoming missiles have been intercepted at this point.
— Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) August 30, 2026
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