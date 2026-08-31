Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, August 31, 2026

One desalination plant said to resume activity as central city residents asked to conserve water

Today, 6:11 pm Edit
View of the Sorek Desalination Plant, on November 22, 2018. (Isaac Harari/Flash90)
View of the Sorek Desalination Plant, on November 22, 2018. (Isaac Harari/Flash90)

One of the five desalination plants that shut down earlier today due to weather conditions has resumed activity, Ynet reports.

But the shutdown of all but one of Israel’s desalination facilities continues to impact the country’s water supply. Residents of the central city of Givatayim, adjacent to Tel Aviv, have been told to expect disruptions in their water supply, as well as low water pressure, and are being asked to use water only for essential purposes.

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