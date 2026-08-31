Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, August 31, 2026

US military says no ships hit mines in Strait of Hormuz

By Reuters Today, 4:58 pm Edit

The US military says no ships have hit mines in the Strait of Hormuz, and that Iran’s claim that a supertanker struck two mines in the area is false.

Iranian state TV, citing a statement by the Revolutionary Guards, had earlier reported that a supertanker caught fire and came to a complete halt after striking two naval mines in the southern Strait of Hormuz.

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