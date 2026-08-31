US military says no ships hit mines in Strait of Hormuz

The US military says no ships have hit mines in the Strait of Hormuz, and that Iran’s claim that a supertanker struck two mines in the area is false.

Iranian state TV, citing a statement by the Revolutionary Guards, had earlier reported that a supertanker caught fire and came to a complete halt after striking two naval mines in the southern Strait of Hormuz.

???? CLAIM: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims that a supertanker passing through the southern route of the Strait of Hormuz struck two mines and was brought to a complete stop. This is FALSE. ✅ FACT: No ships have hit mines in the Strait of Hormuz. This is… pic.twitter.com/spkaogBx81 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 31, 2026