Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, August 31, 2026
US military says no ships hit mines in Strait of Hormuz
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The US military says no ships have hit mines in the Strait of Hormuz, and that Iran’s claim that a supertanker struck two mines in the area is false.
Iranian state TV, citing a statement by the Revolutionary Guards, had earlier reported that a supertanker caught fire and came to a complete halt after striking two naval mines in the southern Strait of Hormuz.
???? CLAIM: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims that a supertanker passing through the southern route of the Strait of Hormuz struck two mines and was brought to a complete stop. This is FALSE.
✅ FACT: No ships have hit mines in the Strait of Hormuz. This is… pic.twitter.com/spkaogBx81
— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 31, 2026
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