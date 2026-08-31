Trump vows response to Iranian strike on US troops in Jordan

US President Donald Trump says Washington will respond to Iran’s strikes last night on US forces in Jordan.

“We’re going to hit them hard,” Trump tells Fox News. “There will be a response.”

Hours earlier, Trump posted AI footage of an attack on Iran’s Kharg Island.

Iran launched missiles at a US base in Jordan in retaliation for Washington striking Iranian military’s assets, which the US says were preparing to drop mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump says almost all of the missiles launched by Iran were intercepted.