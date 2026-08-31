Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, August 31, 2026

Trump vows response to Iranian strike on US troops in Jordan

By Jacob Magid Today, 4:14 pm 2 Edit

Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

US President Donald Trump speaks during a Congressional Space Medal of Honor presentation at NASA Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, on August 28, 2026. (Kent NISHIMURA/AFP)
US President Donald Trump speaks during a Congressional Space Medal of Honor presentation at NASA Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, on August 28, 2026. (Kent NISHIMURA/AFP)

US President Donald Trump says Washington will respond to Iran’s strikes last night on US forces in Jordan.

“We’re going to hit them hard,” Trump tells Fox News. “There will be a response.”

Hours earlier, Trump posted AI footage of an attack on Iran’s Kharg Island.

Iran launched missiles at a US base in Jordan in retaliation for Washington striking Iranian military’s assets, which the US says were preparing to drop mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump says almost all of the missiles launched by Iran were intercepted.

More from today’s Liveblog:

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