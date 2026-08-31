Senior Iranian source says latest hostilities with US are ‘limited’ confrontation

Hostilities that flared overnight between the United States and Iran remain a “limited and contained confrontation,” a senior Iranian source tells Reuters, adding that Tehran is ready to deliver a harsh response if attacked again.

The source, who has direct knowledge of Iranian decision-making and declined to be named, says that conditions in the Strait of Hormuz “will become worse for vessels that violate” rules set by Tehran for passage through the waterway, adding that no target in the region is beyond Tehran’s reach.