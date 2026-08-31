Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, August 31, 2026

Iranian FM accuses ‘serpent’ Netanyahu of tricking US into war with Tehran

By AFP Today, 1:29 pm 3 Edit
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks during a news conference with his Iraqi counterpart Fouad Hussein after their meeting at the foreign ministry in Baghdad, Iraq, June 28, 2026. (AP/ Hadi Mizban)
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks during a news conference with his Iraqi counterpart Fouad Hussein after their meeting at the foreign ministry in Baghdad, Iraq, June 28, 2026. (AP/ Hadi Mizban)

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accuses Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of tricking Washington into going to war with the Islamic Republic, calling him a “serpent.”

“In Hebrew, Netanyahu openly crows that he suckered the US Administration into a war on Iran on behalf of Israel. Netanyahu explicitly laughs about how he ‘influenced’ America through 1,000 hours of airtime on US networks,” Araghchi says in a post on X.

“In English, he praises POTUS’ leadership. Serpent,” he says.

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