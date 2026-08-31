Iranian FM accuses ‘serpent’ Netanyahu of tricking US into war with Tehran

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accuses Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of tricking Washington into going to war with the Islamic Republic, calling him a “serpent.”

“In Hebrew, Netanyahu openly crows that he suckered the US Administration into a war on Iran on behalf of Israel. Netanyahu explicitly laughs about how he ‘influenced’ America through 1,000 hours of airtime on US networks,” Araghchi says in a post on X.

“In English, he praises POTUS’ leadership. Serpent,” he says.