Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, August 31, 2026
Iranian FM accuses ‘serpent’ Netanyahu of tricking US into war with Tehran
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Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accuses Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of tricking Washington into going to war with the Islamic Republic, calling him a “serpent.”
“In Hebrew, Netanyahu openly crows that he suckered the US Administration into a war on Iran on behalf of Israel. Netanyahu explicitly laughs about how he ‘influenced’ America through 1,000 hours of airtime on US networks,” Araghchi says in a post on X.
“In English, he praises POTUS’ leadership. Serpent,” he says.
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