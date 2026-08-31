Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, August 31, 2026

Iran’s Pezeshkian says Tehran still interested in negotiated solution to war with US

By Reuters Today, 2:05 pm Edit

Tehran still seeks a negotiated solution to its conflict with the United States, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says, according to semi-official Tasnim news agency, following renewed clashes between the two countries.

Pezeshkian tells Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, that continued war is in no one’s interest and that dialogue and cooperation are the way to resolve existing problems.

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