Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, August 31, 2026

Nobel Prize-winning chemist Ada Yonath dies at 87

Today, 8:00 pm Edit
Israeli Nobel Prize winner Ada Yonath, who is also a professor at the Weizmann Institute of Science, at a press conference in Rehovot. (Flash90)
Israeli Nobel Prize winner Ada Yonath, who is also a professor at the Weizmann Institute of Science, at a press conference in Rehovot. (Flash90)

Ada Yonath, the renowned Israeli crystallographer who won the 2009 Nobel Prize in Chemistry and the Israel Prize, has died at 87, according to the Weizmann Institute.

Weizmann, Yonath’s professional home for decades, says in a statement that her work helped “pave the way for the development of more advanced antibiotics and the fight against antibiotic-resistant bacteria – one of the most pressing medical challenges of the 21st century. ”

Yonath was born in Jerusalem in 1939, lost her father at a young age and grew up in a poor family, according to Weizmann. She began working before age 12. But she continued her studies and earned her PhD in X-ray crystallography at Weizmann in 1968, leading to a distinguished career and long list of awards.

President Isaac Herzog says Yonath “was among the leading researchers in Israeli scientific history” and hailed her as a “globally pathbreaking woman, a pioneer who proved that curiosity, devotion to a goal and uncompromising determination can break the bounds of human knowledge.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.