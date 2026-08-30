Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, August 31, 2026
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards confirm launching retaliatory missile attack on 2 US bases in Jordan
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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps say it launched an attack on the King Hussein and Al Azraq US bases in Jordan with ballistic missiles in response to the US attack on Larak Island, Iranian media reports.
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