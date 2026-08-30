Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, August 31, 2026

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards confirm launching retaliatory missile attack on 2 US bases in Jordan

By Reuters Today, 2:17 am Edit

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps say it launched an attack on the King Hussein and Al Azraq US bases in Jordan with ballistic missiles in response to the US attack on Larak Island, Iranian media reports.

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