Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, August 31, 2026
Iran says it attacked US forces at UAE’s Al Minhad Air Base
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The Iranian military says it attacked the United Arab Emirates’ Al Minhad Air Base with drones early this morning, Iranian state TV reports, citing a statement from the army.
The army says the attack targeted locations where US forces and helicopters were stationed at the base.
It says the attack was in response to the killing of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Iranian civilians on Larak Island.
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