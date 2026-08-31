Likud accuses Segalovitz, who will run with Ra’am, of wanting to establish Palestinian state
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Sam Sokol is the Times of Israel's political correspondent. He was previously a reporter for the Jerusalem Post, Jewish Telegraphic Agency and Haaretz. He is the author of "Putin’s Hybrid War and the Jews"
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party accuses former police official and deputy minister Yoav Segalovitz of seeking to establish a Palestinian state after he announces a joint run with Mansour Abbas’s Arab party, Ra’am.
“Even Segalovitz won’t hide the fact that Mansour Abbas refuses to recognize Hamas and Hezbollah as terrorist organizations and is pushing to establish a Palestinian state. Together with Eisenkot, Liberman, and Yair Golan, they are going to establish a Palestinian state government,” says Likud in a statement.
Abbas recently sparked controversy when he called on Israel to recognize an “independent Palestinian state” during a speech to party delegates at their convention in Taibe.
He subsequently was reported to have reassured opposition party leaders that his belief in the Palestinian right to self-determination would not be translated into a demand for policy change during potential coalition talks after the election. There is widespread opposition in Israel to establishing a Palestinian state.
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