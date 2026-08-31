Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, August 31, 2026

Rahm Emanuel and his brothers donate $500,000 to fund training of West Bank doctors, nurses at Tel Aviv hospital

By Jacob Magid Today, 8:03 pm 1 Edit

Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

Rahm Emanuel speaks to voters as he participates in the South Carolina Democratic Party's "On the Road" series on April 2, 2026, in Newberry, South Carolina. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
Rahm Emanuel speaks to voters as he participates in the South Carolina Democratic Party's "On the Road" series on April 2, 2026, in Newberry, South Carolina. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Likely Democratic presidential candidate Rahm Emanuel and his brothers Ari and Ezekiel are donating $500,000 to fund the training of 11 pediatric doctors and 36 pediatric nurses from An-Najah University Hospital in Nablus at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center.

The donation is aimed at opening the first pediatric healthcare facility in the northern West Bank.

Emanuel — a former Congressman, chief of staff to former US president Barack Obama, Chicago mayor and US ambassador to Japan — bills the initiative as “health care diplomacy.”

“Kids and families get great care and doctors and nurses train together learning from each other, building hopefully a lifetime of trust,” he tells Politico.

Last month, Emanuel gave a speech at Tel Aviv University that drew widespread coverage, during which he warned that Israel risks becoming a “territorial pariah” if it continues its current path under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

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