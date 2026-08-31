Rahm Emanuel and his brothers donate $500,000 to fund training of West Bank doctors, nurses at Tel Aviv hospital
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief
Likely Democratic presidential candidate Rahm Emanuel and his brothers Ari and Ezekiel are donating $500,000 to fund the training of 11 pediatric doctors and 36 pediatric nurses from An-Najah University Hospital in Nablus at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center.
The donation is aimed at opening the first pediatric healthcare facility in the northern West Bank.
Emanuel — a former Congressman, chief of staff to former US president Barack Obama, Chicago mayor and US ambassador to Japan — bills the initiative as “health care diplomacy.”
“Kids and families get great care and doctors and nurses train together learning from each other, building hopefully a lifetime of trust,” he tells Politico.
Last month, Emanuel gave a speech at Tel Aviv University that drew widespread coverage, during which he warned that Israel risks becoming a “territorial pariah” if it continues its current path under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The Times of Israel Community.