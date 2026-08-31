Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, August 31, 2026

Spanish PM claims Israel, Russia behind disinformation about influx of migrants to Ceuta

By AFP Today, 11:10 am 6 Edit
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez attends the 2025 Global Progress Action Summit in central London on September 26, 2025 (HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez attends the 2025 Global Progress Action Summit in central London on September 26, 2025 (HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says that a rush of migrants to the enclave of Ceuta a month ago was still under investigation, while denouncing “fake information” spread by the “ultra-right.”

“After July 30 and 31, there was a spread of rumors and disinformation, from social networks linked both to Russia and to Israel, and to an ultra-right international that always uses migration not only to attack Spain, but also to attack Europe and divide it,” Sanchez tells Cadena Ser radio.

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