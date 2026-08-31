Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, August 31, 2026
Spanish PM claims Israel, Russia behind disinformation about influx of migrants to Ceuta
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Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says that a rush of migrants to the enclave of Ceuta a month ago was still under investigation, while denouncing “fake information” spread by the “ultra-right.”
“After July 30 and 31, there was a spread of rumors and disinformation, from social networks linked both to Russia and to Israel, and to an ultra-right international that always uses migration not only to attack Spain, but also to attack Europe and divide it,” Sanchez tells Cadena Ser radio.
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