Spanish PM claims Israel, Russia behind disinformation about influx of migrants to Ceuta

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says that a rush of migrants to the enclave of Ceuta a month ago was still under investigation, while denouncing “fake information” spread by the “ultra-right.”

“After July 30 and 31, there was a spread of rumors and disinformation, from social networks linked both to Russia and to Israel, and to an ultra-right international that always uses migration not only to attack Spain, but also to attack Europe and divide it,” Sanchez tells Cadena Ser radio.