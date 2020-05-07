Daniel Radcliffe reads ‘Harry Potter’ to online audience
search
home page
Spellbound

Daniel Radcliffe reads ‘Harry Potter’ to online audience

Stay-at-home initiative kicks off with an excerpt from “Sorcerer’s Stone” as part of efforts to entertain kids, adults, under virus lockdown; other stars to read 16 chapters

By Marcy Oster Today, 11:20 pm 0 Edit
Daniel Radcliffe in the film adaptation of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." (Peter Mountain/WireImage, via JTA)
Daniel Radcliffe in the film adaptation of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." (Peter Mountain/WireImage, via JTA)

The (almost) real Harry Potter read aloud online the first chapter of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” to entertain children and adults under stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

Daniel Radcliffe, 30, the actor who portrayed Harry in all eight of the “Harry Potter” movies based on the book series written by British author J.K. Rowling, read the chapter from the couch of his home as part of the “Harry Potter At Home” initiative.

The other 16 chapters of the book will be read weekly by other stars from within and outside the “Harry Potter” family.

read more:
comments