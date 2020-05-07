Daniel Radcliffe reads ‘Harry Potter’ to online audience

The (almost) real Harry Potter read aloud online the first chapter of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” to entertain children and adults under stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

Daniel Radcliffe, 30, the actor who portrayed Harry in all eight of the “Harry Potter” movies based on the book series written by British author J.K. Rowling, read the chapter from the couch of his home as part of the “Harry Potter At Home” initiative.

The other 16 chapters of the book will be read weekly by other stars from within and outside the “Harry Potter” family.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up