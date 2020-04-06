David Grossman to read new kids’ book aloud on Tuesday
The novelist rushed to complete the book, which is dedicated to Sifriyat Pijama, the Israeli branch of PJ Library
Novelist David Grossman rushed to finish his latest children’s book, in order to read it aloud to Israeli kids as a literary treat during their extended closure at home, due to the coronavirus.
On Tuesday at 12 p.m., Grossman will read his new book live on Kan 12, as well as on the Kan Kids Facebook page, on Kan YouTube and on Kan Instagram, and on the Sifriyat Pijama Facebook page.
“Kids and their parents are closed in their houses for long days,” said Grossman in a statement. “I hope the story and characters will offer a little breathing room for children and their parents.”
Grossman’s book was finished a few days ago and dedicated to Sifriyat Pijama, the Israeli arm of PJ Library, the program that distributes Jewish children’s books around North America
It hasn’t been published and doesn’t have a name yet, either.
Children are being invited to suggest a name and illustrations for the book’s characters, and send in their ideas to Sifriyat Pijama.
At a later date, Grossman will read two of his other children’s books, “Itamar Meets a Rabbit” and “Uri’s Special Language.”
Grossman once told The Times of Israel that he often thinks of writing children’s books as an Israeli tradition, handed down from the first generations of writers who felt it was “almost a national responsibility” to write and translate Hebrew children’s fiction.
