Disney Plus to come to Israel this summer

The Disney Plus streaming service is set to be released in Israel this summer, the Walt Disney Company announced on Wednesday.

The multimedia giant said that the service will be launched this summer in 42 new countries and 11 new territories around the world. Among them are Poland, Yemen, Jordan, the UAE, Turkey, Lebanon and the Vatican.

It has not yet been announced what the price of the service will be in Israel. According to estimations published by Ynet, the service is expected to cost NIS 34.90-39.90 ($11-13) per month.

A press release said that Disney Plus will also offer the new general entertainment content brand Star, through which it offers content from 20th Century Studios, Disney Television Studios, FX and Searchlight Pictures. The content will be displayed with Hebrew subtitles.

Disney Plus was launched in fall 2019 in the US, Canada and the Netherlands and has 118 million subscribers.

In Israel, it will be competing with several rival services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV, all of which are already here with tailored content for local audiences.