Dutchman rants about Jews during pro-BDS rally

AMSTERDAM (JTA) — A Dutch watchdog against anti-Semitism complained to police about a far-right activist who inveighed against Jews during an anti-Israel protest at a monument for victims of Nazism.

The Center for Information and Documentation on Israel, or CIDI, complained against Finidi Fares, a man in his twenties who was filmed Sunday at a Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement rally at Amsterdam’s Dam Square.

“You people have no respect for goyim,” Fares told a counter protester, Michael Jacobs. The Hebrew-language word denotes non-Jews, but also peoples or nations. “The Jews are the enemy of all people,” Fares added.

Fares was filmed against a Palestinian flag while posing alongside Simon Vrouwe, a local leader of the BDS movement against Israel. Vrouwe has said that Jews do not deserve a country because they are not a real people.

"The Jews are the enemy of all people." Last weekend, the Christian far-right activist Finidi Fares made horrible antisemitic comments om Dam Square, next to our national WWII monument. It's not the first time! When will the municipality take action? @CIDI_nieuws filed charges. pic.twitter.com/HpISW2OCjS — Hidde J. van Koningsveld (@koningsveld) December 18, 2018

Fares is a member of the populist, pro-Israel Forum for Democracy party, he has said.

Ronny Naftaniel, a former leader of CIDI, called on the party to expel Fares.

During his rant, Fares also said: “I’m familiar with the Talmud, sir. You call us beasts while you kill us. You say that murdering a goy isn’t even murder.”

Jacobs quoted a biblical verse in which God promises to make Moses “a great goy.”

“We Christians are that because you hung Jesus on the cross, his blood is on you and your children,” Fares retorted. “I’m here to tell you, Mr. Jew, we goyim will eventually see what you’re doing and it will become more difficult for you.”