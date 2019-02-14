Egypt’s parliament extends presidential term limits
Move could allow Sissi to remain in power until 2034; critics say country slipping back into authoritarianism

By AP Today, 4:35 pm
Members of Egypt's Parliament meet to deliberate constitutional amendments that could allow President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to stay in office till 2034, in Cairo Egypt, Feb 13, 2019. (AP Photo)
CAIRO, Egypt — Egypt’s Parliament has overwhelmingly advanced constitutional changes to remove term limits for President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, allowing him to stay in power possibly until 2034.

The changes are part of a package of amendments that will be further examined before final approval in the chamber and a national referendum.

On Thursday, 485 lawmakers in the 596-seat body backed the amendments.

Parliament Speaker Ali Abdel-Al said they would now be discussed by the Constitutional and Legislative Affairs Committee for 60 days before being put to a referendum.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, speaks during the inauguration of the massive Cathedral of the Nativity of Christ in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital east of Cairo, January 6, 2019. (MOHAMED EL-SHAHED / AFP)

The national referendum will likely take place before early May, the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Critics of the move argue Egypt is slipping back into authoritarianism, eight years after a pro-democracy uprising ended autocrat Hosni Mubarak’s three-decade rule.

