Egypt’s parliament extends presidential term limits

CAIRO, Egypt — Egypt’s Parliament has overwhelmingly advanced constitutional changes to remove term limits for President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, allowing him to stay in power possibly until 2034.

The changes are part of a package of amendments that will be further examined before final approval in the chamber and a national referendum.

On Thursday, 485 lawmakers in the 596-seat body backed the amendments.

Parliament Speaker Ali Abdel-Al said they would now be discussed by the Constitutional and Legislative Affairs Committee for 60 days before being put to a referendum.

The national referendum will likely take place before early May, the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Critics of the move argue Egypt is slipping back into authoritarianism, eight years after a pro-democracy uprising ended autocrat Hosni Mubarak’s three-decade rule.