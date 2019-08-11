Elderly man found stabbed to death in Netanya street
73-year-old money changer left lying at entrance to building with multiple wounds, pronounced dead at the scene
A 73-year-old man was found stabbed to death Sunday night on a street in the city of Netanya.
First responders found the man on Binyamin Avenue and declared him dead at the scene, Magen David Adom said.
“When we got there we saw a man, age 73, lying on the ground unconscious. We did a medical check and he didn’t show any signs of life. We didn’t have a choice but to declare his death,” said paramedic Yarden Zahari.
His body was found lying at the entrance to a building with multiple stab wounds.
The man worked as a money changer in the city.
Police were at the scene collecting evidence, and have opened an investigation.
