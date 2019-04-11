Election committee says website error behind results blunder, but tally accurate

The Central Elections Committee on Thursday acknowledged that erroneous data had been registered on its computers, leading to a discrepancy between official results and those posted to the committee’s website, but insisted that the final tallies held by the committee from Tuesday’s vote were correct.

The website had not been updated for several hours on Thursday afternoon, and still showed the New Right party clearing the electoral threshold, even as more updated reports indicated the party fell short of entering the 21st Knesset. Other snafus included displayed turnout rates of over 100 percent in some areas.

Committee spokesman Giora Pordes told The Times of Israel that problems on the website were caused by a “technical error in the website programming” which led to some of the data entered into the system not being registered, causing the discrepancy.

In a separate statement, the committee said: “Three glitches were found in the data transfer. The problem is not with the count but with the typing in of figures into the system. Some of the figures were absorbed into the system and some were not.”

The glitch “only affects the results seen online,” Pordes stressed, explaining that the actual results were recorded on a “separate and secure” system.

He added that election officials did not believe a cyberattack was responsible for the website’s problems. “We are not looking at that option at all,” he said. “It has nothing to do with that. There is no suspicion whatsoever of a hack or anything like that.”

The committee is slated to publish its final election results later Thursday after the votes of soldiers, prisoners and diplomats were tallied, which could affect the numbers for smaller parties hovering near the electoral threshold.

An update — and possibly the final results — was expected around 7 p.m.

When regular ballots were counted overnight Tuesday-Wednesday, the New Right party garnered a disappointing 3.14% of the vote, around 4,300 votes short of the 3.25% threshold. It then pinned its hopes on the soldiers’ votes and other extra votes carrying it over the finish line.

On Thursday morning, the Elections Committee website posted figures showing New Right just above the threshold with 3.26%, but officials later said that was a mistake. Officials said that after the extra votes were counted, the New Right crept up to 3.22%, still 0.03% — or 1,380 votes — short of making it into the Knesset.

Party leaders Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked called for a recount of soldiers’ votes, citing the website errors. Party sources alleged that “very strange things are happening at the Central Elections Committee. Someone is stealing the elections from the right-wing.” They claimed party observers had not been allowed to monitor the counting process.

Bezalel Smotrich, No. 2 on the Union of Right-Wing Parties (URWP) slate that includes Jewish Home — which Bennett and Shaked left to form New Right — backed the call for a recount on Thursday, also alleging a “purposeful attempt” to oust right-wing lawmakers.

But URWP leader Rafi Peretz signaled a different approach, saying he had “full trust” in the Elections Committee and that the party would “responsibly” await its official announcement.

Even with New Right failing to cross the threshold and seeing its votes go to waste, Netanyahu is still seen as able to cruise to a relatively easy victory that secures him a fourth consecutive term in office, and fifth overall.

Netanyahu’s Likud and the rival Blue and White party were deadlocked with a projected 35 seats apiece in the 120-seat Knesset. But Likud and its ultra-Orthodox and right-wing allies were in command of a majority consisting of 64 or 65 seats in the Knesset — depending on the final count.