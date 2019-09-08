Ex-Hezbollah official found dead in Beirut apartment — state media
Police order autopsy to determine how Ali Hatoum, who left Lebanese terror group several years ago, died
A former Hezbollah official was found dead in his Beirut apartment on Sunday, state media reported.
Local police opened an investigation into the circumstances of Ali Hatoum’s death and ordered that an autopsy be conducted, Lebanon’s National News Agency said.
Hatoum was formerly a regional commander of the terror group in the Beirut region, but had not been in a senior position for several years.
Limited verifiable details were immediately available, but “informed sources” told the an-Nahar news site that it was unlikely Hatoum had been assassinated.
غموض حول ظروف مقتل القيادي السابق في حزب الله علي حاطوم الذي وجد مقتولا برصاصة في منزله اليوم.
كان قياديا بارزا في الحزب وعزل عام ٢٠١٧ وحينها حصلت حركة احتجاجية محدودة في برج البراجنة احتجاجاً على اقصائه..
يعتقد أنه كان مقرباً من القيادي السابق مصطفى بدر الدين. pic.twitter.com/lNIermdotd
— ديانا مقلد Diana Moukalled (@dianamoukalled) September 8, 2019
