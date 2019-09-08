Ex-Hezbollah official found dead in Beirut apartment — state media
Police order autopsy to determine how Ali Hatoum, who left Lebanese terror group several years ago, died

Hezbollah fighters parade during the inauguration of a new cemetery for their fighters who died fighting against Israel, in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, on November 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)
A former Hezbollah official was found dead in his Beirut apartment on Sunday, state media reported.

Local police opened an investigation into the circumstances of Ali Hatoum’s death and ordered that an autopsy be conducted, Lebanon’s National News Agency said.

Hatoum was formerly a regional commander of the terror group in the Beirut region, but had not been in a senior position for several years.

Limited verifiable details were immediately available,  but “informed sources” told the an-Nahar news site that it was unlikely Hatoum had  been assassinated.

