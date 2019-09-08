Ex-Hezbollah official found dead in Beirut apartment — state media

A former Hezbollah official was found dead in his Beirut apartment on Sunday, state media reported.

Local police opened an investigation into the circumstances of Ali Hatoum’s death and ordered that an autopsy be conducted, Lebanon’s National News Agency said.

Hatoum was formerly a regional commander of the terror group in the Beirut region, but had not been in a senior position for several years.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Limited verifiable details were immediately available, but “informed sources” told the an-Nahar news site that it was unlikely Hatoum had been assassinated.